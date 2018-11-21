Advertisement

Podcast: Reflecting on a Hall of Fame career

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Nov 21, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Helene Elliott has covered 16 Olympic Games, starting in 1980 and the Miracle on Ice. (Associated Press)

On the latest episode of "Arrive Early, Leave Late," Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen ) reflects on her journey as a pioneering journalist. Also, Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) discusses his first year as the Clippers beat writer and their early-season success.

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

