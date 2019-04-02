Running back C.J. Anderson agrees to terms with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions apparently were enamored by the Rams’ rushing attack in 2018.
After a failed attempt to sign back Malcolm Brown, the Lions on Monday agreed to terms on a one-year contract with C.J. Anderson, according to several reports that cited unnamed sources.
Anderson appeared to confirm the reports in a series of tweets.
“You know I’m ready big bro just like the old days,” Anderson tweeted in response to a tweet by Lions receiver Marvin Jones, a college teammate at California.
The Rams retained Brown last month, a restricted free agent who has served as star Todd Gurley’s backup, by matching the offer sheet Brown signed with the Lions. The two-year deal guarantees Brown $2.1 million.
Anderson energized the Rams’ rushing attack after Brown suffered a season-ending collarbone injury against the Lions, and Gurley dealt with a knee issue that surfaced the next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Anderson, 28, rushed for more than 100 yards in regular-season games against the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, and a divisional-round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Anderson got the majority of carries in the NFC championship game victory over the New Orleans Saints, and he rushed for 22 yards in seven carries in the Rams’ Super Bowl defeat by the New England Patriots.