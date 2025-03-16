Rams re-sign running back Ronnie Rivers. Is Kyren Williams next?

The Rams’ running back corps will have a familiar look going into offseason workouts next month.

Starter Kyren Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, backup Blake Corum will try to build off his rookie performance, and the Rams announced Sunday that they agreed to a one-year deal with reserve Ronnie Rivers, a restricted free agent who has also been a key special teams player.

Cody Schrader, who played in one game last season, also is on the roster.

Rivers, 26, joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Last season, he rushed for 99 yards in 22 carries.

Keeping Rivers in the fold gives coach Sean McVay another experienced player for a team that finished with a 10-7 record last season and advanced the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

In the last few weeks, the Rams agreed to adjust the contract of quarterback Matthew Stafford, re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson and receiver Tutu Atwell and signed receiver Davante Adams and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

Last season, the Rams averaged 103.8 yards rushing per game, which ranked 24th in the NFL.

Williams, who will turn 25 in August, rushed for a career-best 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns. It was the second consecutive 1,000-yard season for the 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

Rams running back Kyren Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in December. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

McVay and general manager Les Snead have said a contract extension for Williams would be among offseason topics of discussion.

“I’m really proud of the body of work that Kyren has put together, what he represents, and all the different things that we really want to be about as a football team,” McVay said. “He’s checking a lot of those boxes.”

Williams said in February that he did not want to play for any team other than the Rams.

“I hope that we can get that done,” he said.

Corum, a third-round pick last year out of Michigan, rushed for 207 yards in 57 carries. He suffered a broken forearm in the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Schrader, an undrafted free agent claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, had one carry for three yards and caught one pass for six yards in the finale against the Seahawks.