Rams to begin offseason program April 15; mini-camp set for June 11-13

The Rams, coming off a Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in February, begin their offseason program April 15, and they are scheduled to conclude it with a mandatory mini-camp June 11-13, the team announced Monday.
The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement mandates what is allowed during the three phases of the nine-week program, which is voluntary.
During the first two weeks, players are limited to strength, conditioning and rehabilitation activity.
The next three weeks can include individual work and team practice but no live contact or complete offense vs. defense drills.
The final four weeks can include 10 days of organized-team activity. No live contact is allowed, but 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
The NFL has yet to announce the full preseason and regular season schedules, but the Rams will play the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Aug. 17 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
During the 2019 season, the Rams will play games at the Coliseum against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams are the “home” team for a game in London against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Rams will play road games against the Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.
The NFL is expected to announce dates and times in a few weeks.