Rams free agency needs: L.A. could target big-name receiver or cornerback

For the second year in a row, as free agency approached, the Rams followed the same game plan.

They re-signed a key offensive lineman and re-signed a contributing receiver.

In 2024, it was guard Kevin Dotson and Demarcus Robinson. Last week, it was left tackle Alaric Jackson and Tutu Atwell.

Now, with quarterback Matthew Stafford’s contract situation resolved and receiver Cooper Kupp’s future on track to be spent elsewhere, the Rams will aim to improve a team that reached the NFC divisional round before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL’s negotiating period for unrestricted free agents begins Monday, and teams can sign players when the new league year begins Wednesday.

The Rams have about $51.7 million in salary-cap space, according to Overthecap.com. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

The Rams could use a cornerback, receiver and inside linebacker, among other positions.

Here is a look at the Rams roster and pending free agents in each position group: