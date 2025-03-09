Rams free agency needs: L.A. could target big-name receiver or cornerback

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
For the second year in a row, as free agency approached, the Rams followed the same game plan.
They re-signed a key offensive lineman and re-signed a contributing receiver.
In 2024, it was guard Kevin Dotson and Demarcus Robinson. Last week, it was left tackle Alaric Jackson and Tutu Atwell.
Now, with quarterback Matthew Stafford’s contract situation resolved and receiver Cooper Kupp’s future on track to be spent elsewhere, the Rams will aim to improve a team that reached the NFC divisional round before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
It appears the Rams have their No. 2 wide receiver locked up for 2025. Tutu Atwell agrees to a one-year contract with the team.
The NFL’s negotiating period for unrestricted free agents begins Monday, and teams can sign players when the new league year begins Wednesday.
The Rams have about $51.7 million in salary-cap space, according to Overthecap.com. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.
The Rams could use a cornerback, receiver and inside linebacker, among other positions.
Here is a look at the Rams roster and pending free agents in each position group:
Backup Jimmy Garoppolo played in only one game for the Rams last season, but the pending free agent would be their first choice to serve in that role again.
Garoppolo, 33, is expected to test the market in search of an opportunity to compete for a starting role.
Stetson Bennett, the No. 3 quarterback last season, has two years left on his rookie contract. The Rams’ search for an eventual successor to Stafford is more likely to come in the draft.
Kyren Williams has a year left on his rookie contract, but general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have both said that working out an extension is a priority. And Williams, who is scheduled to earn $5.3 million this season, said last month that “I don’t want to go play for anybody else besides the Los Angeles Rams, coach McVay, under Les Snead and just around all my teammates I’ve been with the last three or four years.”
Blake Corum has three years left on his rookie deal and veteran Ronnie Rivers is a restricted free agent.
The Rams want to trade Kupp before he is due to receive a $7.5-million roster bonus next week. Whether they find a team willing to take on the bonus and $12.5-million salary remains to be seen.
With Kupp seemingly on his way out and No. 1 receiver Puka Nacua scheduled to earn only $1 million in salary, the Rams agreed to terms with Atwell on a one-year, $10-million contract.
Robinson also is a pending free agent, but Snead did not sound enthusiastic about bringing back the veteran. Robinson pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charges last month and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 26.
Rams GM Les Snead saw reaching an agreement with Matthew Stafford as critical. With a Stafford deal in place, Snead is focused on trading Cooper Kupp.
“He does have some things that he has to work through legally in the offseason that could prevent some playtime in the future,” Snead said, referencing a potential suspension imposed by the NFL.
Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Tyler Lockett are among the available free-agent receivers.
Tight end Hunter Long is a pending free agent. But with veteran Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen on the roster, the Rams would more likely augment the position in the draft.
Alaric Jackson received a three-year contract that included $35 million in guarantees. The Rams also traded guard/center Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round draft pick.
So the Rams seem set with Jackson at left tackle, Steve Avila at left guard, Beaux Limmer at center, Dotson at right guard and Rob Havenstein at right tackle.
Swing tackle Joe Noteboom and Conor McDermott are pending free agents.
After just four games in L.A., Jonah Jackson’s injury-plagued tenure with the Rams is officially over. The Rams are trading Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Nose tackle Bobby Brown III, Neville Gallimore and Larrell Murchison are pending free agents.
Brown, a fourth-round draft pick in 2021, is only 24. He played an important role last season and contributed to several crucial fourth-down stops.
Gallimore overcame injuries and played well in the playoffs. Murchison was on injured reserve last season.
Michael Hoecht, a veteran leader for an edge rushing group that includes Jared Verse and Byron Young, played last season on a restricted free-agent tender of $3 million. Now he is poised to hit the open market.
Last season, Hoecht made 56 tackles, including three sacks.
Joey Bosa and Josh Sweat are among the available free-agent edge rushers.
Christian Rozeboom and Troy Reeder, both of whom began their careers with the Rams after going undrafted, are pending unrestricted free agents. Jake Hummel is a restricted free agent.
Under McVay, the Rams have not spent much money at this position group.
Dre Greenlaw and Nick Bolton are among available inside linebackers.
Cornerback Darious Williams, a free-agent addition last year, worked out well. Tre’Davious White did not: The Rams dealt him to the Baltimore Ravens for a draft pick at the trade deadline.
Ahkello Witherspoon, who played on a one-year veteran-minimum contract in 2023, joined the Rams again after the start of the 2024 season. Snead said the Rams would “definitely” keep an open mind about re-signing him. The Rams on Thursday waived cornerback Tre Tomlinson, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
Chavarius Ward, Rasul Douglas and Byron Murphy Jr. are among available cornerbacks.
Veteran safety John Johnson III, who was on injured reserve for nearly the entire season, is a pending free agent. The Rams return Quentin Lake, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.