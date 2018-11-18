Three Rams defenders fined by the NFL, including Aaron Donald for $23,395

The Rams’ Week 10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks proved costly for defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh as well as edge rusher Dante Fowler.
The NFL on Saturday fined Donald $23,395 for two altercations with Seahawks center Justin Britt.
Donald and Britt were penalized for unnecessary roughness after fighting during the game, and Donald after the game sought out Britt for another confrontation.
Donald was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Britt was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for hitting Donald out of bounds.
Suh was fined $20,054 for a hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and linebacker Fowler was fined $10,026 for a facemask penalty.
The Rams are preparing for Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was moved from Mexico City to the Coliseum because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
Donald, who signed a $135-million extension before the season, was not available to reporters on Saturday, but he said on Friday that he hoped he would not be fined.
He has now accrued $125,489 in fines for eight infractions during his career, including $20,054 this season for a roughing-the -passer penalty in Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders.
Coach Sean McVay indicated Friday that the Seahawks provoked Donald by engaging in “some things that took place throughout the course of the game that we didn’t like at all in terms of some of the things they were doing to him.”
Suh’s had a history of fines during his first five NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, including one of $100,000 for an illegal low block on then-Minnesota Vikings center John Sullivan, who is now with the Rams. Suh was fined just once for $9,115 during his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Fowler, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was fined twice in 2016, including $9,115 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $9,115 for a leg whip.
Fowler said Saturday that he had learned from his mistakes against the Seahawks.
“We know that guys are going to come at us — we know we have a target on our back,” he said. “We just have to be able to handle it.”
Fowler played against the Chiefs this season. The Chiefs were ahead, 7-0, after the first quarter and 20-0 at halftime. They defeated the Jaguars, 30-14.
Fowler said he gave his new teammates some advice.
“I just told them, ‘We got to stop ‘em early because they come out really fast,” he said. “They do a really good job of putting up points in the first half.”
Stepping in
With Cooper Kupp out for the season because of a knee injury, Josh Reynolds is primed for a starting role alongside Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.
“It doesn’t really change too much as far as how we’re going to approach the offensive scheme and stuff like that,” said Reynolds, a second-year pro. “The ball’s going to continue to go around to everybody.”
Reynolds has seven receptions for 98 yards. He stepped in for Kupp in the second half of a Week 5 victory at Seattle, and then started in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, catching two touchdown passes against the Packers.
Replacing Kupp, who has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns, was “really close to impossible,” quarterback Jared Goff said.
“But with what Josh has been doing every time he has stepped in has been awesome,” Goff said. “I've got a lot of faith in him, lot of trust in him and we've built a good rapport over the last two years.
“It seems like every time he plays he makes a big play and is always kind of in the right spot at the right time. I'm excited to see what he can do again this week.”
In Kupp’s absence, Woods will probably move to Kupp’s slot position, allowing Reynolds to possibly run longer routes.
“He doesn’t have to do anything else,” Woods said. “Just be Josh Reynolds.”
Etc.
Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and kicker Greg Zuerlein did not make the trip because of family situations. But both will play Monday, McVay said…. Pharoh Cooper could be active for the game, but JoJo Natson will return punts, McVay said…. The Rams practiced at the Air Force Academy and then were scheduled to return to Southern California on Saturday night.
