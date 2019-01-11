Rams' Andrew Whitworth has never experienced an NFL playoff victory

He made it to the playoffs seven times in his first 12 NFL seasons, but Andrew Whitworth never experienced the joy of a postseason victory.
The Rams’ left tackle lost six wild-card games with the Cincinnati Bengals and another last season with the Rams.
Whitworth, 37, aims to end that postseason streak Saturday when the Rams play the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional playoff game at the Coliseum.
“This is the one experience I haven’t had, so yeah, I mean I’d say it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get,” he said Thursday.
Whitworth played for the Bengals for 11 seasons before signing a three-year, $34-million contract with the Rams.
Last season, he solidified the offensive line, protected quarterback Jared Goff and helped clear the way for Todd Gurley as the Rams won the NFC West and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
The Rams then lost to the Atlanta Falcons 26-13, extending Whitworth’s playoff disappointment.
Whitworth started every game this season as the Rams won their second consecutive division title and earned a bye through the wild-card round.
So perhaps the automatic berth in the divisional round will change his playoff fortune.
“It’s really going to come down to what team executes the best, makes huge plays that really matter, that really alter the course of the game,” he said.
Whitworth came out of the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers because of a knee bruise suffered when he collided with another player. But the bye week enabled him to heal and he said he would be ready for the Cowboys.
Whitworth said that he would evaluate his future after the season, something he has done on an annual basis.
“When I was 33, 34, I started saying, ‘One year at time, see how I feel after that season, and go from there,’ ” Whitworth said. “So for me, that’s still where I’m at.
“I still feel like I play at a really high level and still enjoy it.”
Whitworth will meet with coach Sean McVay, members of the training staff and others before making any decisions.
“See what’s what, and what I feel like and where their mindset is and we’ll move on from there,” he said.
Etc.
Safety Blake Countess, who was in concussion protocol, was listed as a full participant on Thursday’s injury report. Ethan Westbrooks (thigh) is listed as questionable, but McVay said the defensive lineman was expected to play against the Cowboys.