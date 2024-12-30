Rams’ playoff explanation: Commanders, Packers, Lions or Vikings depending upon Week 18

Rams coach Sean McVay won’t know his playoff opponent until the completion of Week 18.

Now that the Rams have clinched a playoff spot, coach Sean McVay has a decision to make.

Does he play starters to ensure the best chance of beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and retaining the No. 3 seed? Or does he rest quarterback Matthew Stafford and others and take his chances that the Rams might fall to No. 4?

Final seedings and playoff matchups will not be determined until after Sunday’s games, but the Rams are positioned to play a wild-card game against either the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions.

The Rams (10-6) earned their postseason opportunity by coming back from a 1-4 start, including last Saturday’s 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. That win set up McVay’s team for a wait to possibly determine the NFC West champion and playoff scenarios.

“Being fortunate enough to be in this position for eight years, I’m not taking wins for granted,” McVay said after the victory over the Cardinals, “but we will look at it with a critical eye and, and say, ‘Alright, what does it really look like to play complete football?’ If you’re going to get an opportunity to go win next week and give yourself a chance to be competitive if you do get into the dance.”

The Rams are going to the playoffs as a division champion.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Vikings and Commanders ensured that by winning their Week 17 games, giving the Rams the NFL’s strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

After the win over the Cardinals, when asked whether Rams starters would play against the Seahawks, McVay said “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” and that the Rams would prepare as usual for the Seahawks.

“Until we have to decide otherwise,” he said, “that’s where my sole focus and concentration will be.”

The Rams did not practice Monday and were not scheduled to do so Tuesday, so it remains to be seen whether McVay will opt to start Jimmy Garoppolo in place of Stafford against the Seahawks (9-7).

The outcomes of season finales will influence the playoff seedings and determine the Rams’ wild-card opponent.

If the Rams beat the Seahawks they will retain the No. 3 seed. That would set up a matchup against the No. 6 seed, which will be either the Commanders or the Packers.

On Sunday, the Commanders (11-5) play at the Dallas Cowboys (7-9). The Packers (11-5) play the Chicago Bears (4-12).

On Oct. 6, the Packers defeated the Rams, 24-19, at SoFi Stadium, a loss that dropped the Rams to 1-4 heading into their off week. They have won nine of 11 games since.

If the Rams lose to the Seahawks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) defeat the New Orleans Saints (5-11), the Rams would fall to No. 4.

In that scenario, the Rams would play the No. 5 seed, which will be either the Vikings (14-2) or Lions (13-2), who are battling for the top-seed. The loser becomes a wild-card team and the fifth seed.

The Lions play the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) on Monday night. The Vikings and Lions play each other Sunday in Detroit.

In the season opener, the Lions defeated the Rams, 26-20, in overtime. On Oct. 24, the Rams beat the Vikings, 30-20, at SoFi Stadium.