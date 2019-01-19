Rams Mark Barron feels super about playing in NFC championship game in New Orleans

The Rams practiced Friday and they will depart for New Orleans Saturday morning. In November, the Rams traveled to New Orleans on the Friday before the game, which is typical for longer trips. Coach Sean McVay said the decision to travel Saturday was made “because kickoff is going to be at 12 o'clock on our time zone — like in our head — we didn't feel like we wanted to travel two days out. Wanted to try to stay here as long as possible.”… After dealing with rain for most of the week, the Rams practiced under sunshine Friday. “It’s crazy how the football gods work when it’s time to get things going,” defensive lineman Michael Brockers said. … Saints tight end Ben Watson is not expected to play because of appendicitis, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports.