Rams quarterback Jared Goff aims to go from stars in eyes to star against Tom Brady and Patriots

Kicker Greg Zuerlein suffered a left foot strain when he stepped on a metal plate beneath the Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf, special teams coordinator John Fassel said. Zuerlein, who kicks with his right foot, kicked four field goals against the Saints, including one that tied the score near the end of regulation and another from 57 yards to win in overtime. “Didn't seem like it affected him, did it?” McVay joked. Zuerlein did not participate in Thursday’s walk-throughs but is expected to practice this week and play next Sunday against the Patriots. ... McVay on celebrating his birthday: “I’ve never really been a big birthday guy. … A good birthday present would be, ‘Let's take care of business over the next couple weeks, put ourselves in a position to compete to the best of our ability.’ ”