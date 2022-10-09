Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

The up-and-down nature of the NFL is always a fascinating thing, especially when there are two teams in the same city. Rams fans spent their Monday night questioning a lot of different things. The two Los Angeles teams are 2-2 heading into Week 5 action, but one team feels to be on the verge of an upswing and the other is like the proverbial one-armed man out on the water rowing a boat.

Both teams are favored this week to improve to 3-2, but there are a lot of questions to ponder about the matchups that lie ahead.

Dallas Cowboys at Rams (-5½, 43)

Lookahead lines prior to Week 4 had the Rams more like a touchdown favorite, but the Cowboys continued to impress with Cooper Rush in place of Dak Prescott and the Rams laid a giant egg against a formidable foe for the second time this season. The Rams are still clearly favored at SoFi Stadium, but this season is not off to the start that the reigning Super Bowl champs were seeking.

Read more >>>