Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Rams vs. 49ers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

The Rams have a massive NFC West matchup on Monday Night Football against the 49ers. Here’s a look at the game from a betting perspective.

Rams at San Francisco 49ers (-1½, 42½)

It wasn’t pretty for either of these teams last week, but one won and the other didn’t, which means that the Rams have the chance to open a two-game lead in the NFC West with an MNF victory over their rivals. Lost in L.A.’s 20-12 win over the Cardinals is that the Rams averaged 7.4 yards per play, so they moved the ball very effectively. They also failed to cash in on two of their three red-zone trips and went three-of-eight on third down.

The Cardinals ran 81 plays to just 46 for the Rams, who allowed Arizona to convert four out of five fourth-down attempts and stay on the field for nearly 34 minutes of game play.

Read more >>>