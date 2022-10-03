Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Rams vs. 49ers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Rams have a massive NFC West matchup on Monday Night Football against the 49ers. Here’s a look at the game from a betting perspective.
Rams at San Francisco 49ers (-1½, 42½)
It wasn’t pretty for either of these teams last week, but one won and the other didn’t, which means that the Rams have the chance to open a two-game lead in the NFC West with an MNF victory over their rivals. Lost in L.A.’s 20-12 win over the Cardinals is that the Rams averaged 7.4 yards per play, so they moved the ball very effectively. They also failed to cash in on two of their three red-zone trips and went three-of-eight on third down.
The Cardinals ran 81 plays to just 46 for the Rams, who allowed Arizona to convert four out of five fourth-down attempts and stay on the field for nearly 34 minutes of game play.
Breaking down how the Rams (2-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PDT on Monday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will be shown on ABC and ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ and NFL+.
When Rams have the ball: The Rams’ offense remains in search of a breakthrough performance. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for four touchdowns, with five interceptions, but Stafford did not commit a turnover in a 20-12 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. He also did not pass for a touchdown — the first time he has been shut out since joining the Rams last season.
Starting left guard David Edwards is out because of a concussion, so Bobby Evans will step in for a line that will feature a fourth starting group in four games. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, has 28 catches, three for touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown against the Cardinals.