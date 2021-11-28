Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Rams’ Matthew Stafford says playing Packers in Green Bay is a field of dreams
It will be a different sort of Thanksgiving weekend for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Before he was traded to the Rams in January, Stafford spent 12 years playing for the Detroit Lions, who play a home game on Thanksgiving Day every season.
The Rams (7-3) have a walkthrough Thursday, but they don’t play until Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field.
“I loved playing on Thanksgiving for the tradition, for the game, for all of that,” Stafford said Wednesday, adding that he was always home in time for Thanksgiving dinner with his family. “It was a lot of fun having the next couple days off. You could eat leftovers and do all that fun stuff.”
Rookie Ben Skowronek among the Rams’ inactives for Sunday
The Rams’ receiver depth continues to be depleted.
Rookie Ben Skowronek is among the inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Skowronek is dealing with a back issue.
Skowronek, a seventh-round draft pick, had played in place of Robert Woods, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice before the Nov. 15 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams receiver corps includes Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr. and J.J. Koski.
The Rams promoted receiver Landen Akers from the practice squad.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety Juju Hughes, linebacker Chris Garrett, and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum are inactive.
Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. looking to exorcise some bad Green Bay memories
His memories of playing at Lambeau Field are not pleasant, but receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking forward to returning to the stadium on Sunday when the Rams play the Green Bay Packers in a game that could have NFC playoff implications.
In January 2017, on a day that featured a wind-chill factor of 4 degrees, Beckham dropped several passes in the New York Giants’ playoff loss to the Packers. The game was played less than week after Beckham and other Giants receivers had traveled to Miami on a day off, which produced headlines in the days leading up to the game.
“Terrible,” Beckham said Friday, when asked about his memory of the game. “It was one of my worst games…It was just the whole aftermath.
“The world made a thing of a thing. And it wasn’t one of my best experiences.”
Rams vs. Green Bay Packers matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The game will be carried on FOX.
When Rams have the ball: Matthew Stafford will try to bounce back after putting the Rams in an early hole in each of the last two games because of interceptions, two were returned for touchdowns. Stafford has passed for 24 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He is accustomed to playing at Lambeau Field, where he had a 3-7 record during 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.
The Rams are two weeks removed from receiver Robert Woods’ season-ending knee injury, but it remains to be seen how coach Sean McVay effectively makes up for his absence. Cooper Kupp is still Stafford’s primary target, but McVay must find a way to make Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. legitimate threats.
Beckham, with one day of practice, caught two passes in a 31-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. McVay has said that working OBJ into the scheme will remain a work in progress. Rams receivers and tight end Tyler Higbee dropped multiple passes against the 49ers.
Running back Darrell Henderson has been effective but has not had much opportunity in the last two games. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was a linebackers coach on McVay’s staff for four seasons. Tackle Kenny Clark and linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Rashan Gary are key players.
Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: NFL betting odds, lines and spread
Rams (-1, 47) at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m., FOX
It is not hyperbole to say that this is an enormous week for the Rams. After looking bad against the Titans and 49ers, a strong performance on the road against one of the NFC’s best could answer a lot of questions about Sean McVay’s team.
Conditions will be tough at Lambeau Field for the game against the Green Bay Packers, as the boys from SoCal will deal with winds in the 20 mph range and wind chills in the 20s. Wind and cold are virtually impossible to replicate, so the Rams will have to roll with the punches.
There is a lot to dissect with this game and the line movement we’ve seen throughout the week. If it feels like there aren’t many reasons for optimism, you’ll want to keep reading.