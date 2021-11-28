Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Rams’ Matthew Stafford says playing Packers in Green Bay is a field of dreams

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., before the start of Sunday’s game between the Rams and Packers. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

It will be a different sort of Thanksgiving weekend for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Before he was traded to the Rams in January, Stafford spent 12 years playing for the Detroit Lions, who play a home game on Thanksgiving Day every season.

The Rams (7-3) have a walkthrough Thursday, but they don’t play until Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field.

“I loved playing on Thanksgiving for the tradition, for the game, for all of that,” Stafford said Wednesday, adding that he was always home in time for Thanksgiving dinner with his family. “It was a lot of fun having the next couple days off. You could eat leftovers and do all that fun stuff.”

Read more >>>