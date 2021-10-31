Rams vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Rams vs. Houston Texans: NFL betting lines, odds and picks

Los Angeles Rams (-14.5, 47.5) at Houston Texans

The stat sheet looks a lot similar this week to what we saw last week against the Lions. This game doesn’t have the big Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff story line, but that was about the only thing that could have drummed up interest in last week’s contest.

The Rams entered Week 8 second in the league in yards per play with 6.5. The Texans are even lower than the Lions with 4.8 YPP. That ranks 30th in the league, better than only the Jets and Bears. The Rams have scored on 50.7% of their possessions, while the Texans have only scored on 24% of their possessions.

Much like last week’s game, this just looks like a “volume” handicap. The Rams are going to score twice as often as the Texans on average. Houston only has nine takeaways this season, while the Rams have 12, so Los Angeles could even get extra possessions with a much more reliable quarterback in Stafford than rookie Davis Mills or Tyrod Taylor, who returned to practice this week. By Thursday, the Texans had not yet named a starter, but it will either be the rookie with seven interceptions against five touchdowns or the veteran starter coming back after missing five games.

