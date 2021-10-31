Rams vs. Houston Texans: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Rams inactives against Texans
The Rams listed the following players as inactive against the Texans:
Rams’ situation with DeSean Jackson and lineup changes can’t compare to Texans’ problems
Going into the week, despite a three-game winning streak, there wasn’t much buzz about the Rams.
They were coming off a tougher-than-expected victory over Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions and looking ahead to another game against an overmatched opponent — the Houston Texans.
Then general manager Les Snead made things interesting.
In a surprise move, to clear salary-cap space, the Rams traded starting inside linebacker Kenny Young. A few days later, coach Sean McVay announced they were seeking to trade receiver DeSean Jackson.
Both moves could have implications as Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline approaches.
Rams vs. Houston Texans: NFL betting lines, odds and picks
Los Angeles Rams (-14.5, 47.5) at Houston Texans
The stat sheet looks a lot similar this week to what we saw last week against the Lions. This game doesn’t have the big Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff story line, but that was about the only thing that could have drummed up interest in last week’s contest.
The Rams entered Week 8 second in the league in yards per play with 6.5. The Texans are even lower than the Lions with 4.8 YPP. That ranks 30th in the league, better than only the Jets and Bears. The Rams have scored on 50.7% of their possessions, while the Texans have only scored on 24% of their possessions.
Much like last week’s game, this just looks like a “volume” handicap. The Rams are going to score twice as often as the Texans on average. Houston only has nine takeaways this season, while the Rams have 12, so Los Angeles could even get extra possessions with a much more reliable quarterback in Stafford than rookie Davis Mills or Tyrod Taylor, who returned to practice this week. By Thursday, the Texans had not yet named a starter, but it will either be the rookie with seven interceptions against five touchdowns or the veteran starter coming back after missing five games.
Rams vs. Houston Texans matchups: L.A.'s offense aims to keep thriving
Breaking down how the Rams (6-1) and the Houston Texans (1-6) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be carried on Fox (Channel 11).
When Rams have the ball: Just as Sean McVay planned, quarterback Matthew Stafford is enabling the coach to use the full playbook. Stafford has passed for 2,172 yards and 19 touchdowns, with four interceptions. In a 28-19 victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday, Stafford passed for three touchdowns, two to receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams should have their way with the hapless Texans whether they pass or run. Kupp potentially could set many NFL records with a league-leading 56 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns, especially with an extra game this season. Robert Woods and Van Jefferson also have been productive. DeSean Jackson, who has only eight catches on 15 targets, will not play because he seeking an opportunity elsewhere, according to McVay. That could translate into opportunity for rookie Tutu Atwell. Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel have been a solid running-back combination, and tight end Tyler Higbee has been a reliable third-down target. With Andrew Whitworth sidelined because of a knee injury, Joe Noteboom will start at left tackle. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard has six sacks. Defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. has intercepted three passes and safety Justin Reid has intercepted two.