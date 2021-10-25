Rams trade inside linebacker Kenny Young to Broncos for draft pick

The Rams on Monday traded inside linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the Rams announced.

Young, 26, made seven tackles, sacked Jared Goff and also had a key fourth-down stop during the Rams’ 28-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. After seven games, he was third on the team with 39 tackles, and also has an interception and has forced and recovered a fumble.

Young, a former UCLA standout, was acquired by the Rams in 2019 as part of the trade that sent cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens. He has started the last two seasons.

Young is in the final year of a contract that pays him $2.2 million this season. Given the way the Rams limit spending on inside linebackers, Young was not likely to be re-signed, so the Rams got some draft capital rather than nothing.

Youngs’ departure leaves the Rams with starter Troy Reeder, rookie Ernest Jones and Travin Howard as other inside linebackers on the roster.

The Rams (6-1) play the Houston Texans (1-6) on Sunday in Houston.