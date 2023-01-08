Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Bobby Wagner aims to remind Seattle what it’s missing and end Seahawks’ season
Bobby Wagner is ready for another homecoming.
The veteran linebacker and Ontario native experienced one last March when he signed with the Rams after he was unceremoniously released by the Seattle Seahawks.
Wagner returns to Seattle on Sunday when the Rams play the Seahawks at Lumen Field in the regular-season finale.
Wagner has strong emotions about the team that shaped him as a player and a city that shaped him as man.
“It will be fun to go back there,” Wagner said, “be back in front of those fans.”
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (5-11) and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.
When Rams have the ball
Running back Cam Akers has rushed for more than 100 yards in consecutive games, the first time the third-year pro has achieved the feat. Akers appears to have a great opportunity to continue his surge because the Seahawks rank as NFL’s third-worst rushing defense.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been up and down in four games since the Rams claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. He has passed for four touchdowns, with one interception.
In last Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Chargers, Mayfield completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee and receivers Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will be Mayfield’s main targets.
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Rams will look to end the season on a high note and potentially play spoiler against the Seattle Seahawks. Here’s a look at Sunday’s game from a betting perspective:
Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-6, 41.5)
The Seahawks need a win (or a tie) from the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers and a win of their own over the Rams to sneak into the playoffs. The win over the Rams looks to be the easy part based on the spread, as Seattle is almost a touchdown favorite at home.
Seattle was victorious 27-23 in the first meeting at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 when John Wolford got the start for the Rams. The Seahawks had 6.7 yards per play on offense to 5.3 for the Rams and probably should have won by more than they did. Wolford had only 14 completions, as the Rams had one of their most successful games of the season on the ground. That was an anomaly, to say the least.