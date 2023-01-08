Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time and betting odds

‘You can’t suppress it.’ Rams’ Matt Skura shares painful story of his dad’s death by suicide

Doug Skura, left, embraces his son, Matt, after a Duke football game. Matt Skura is now an offensive lineman for the Rams and is mourning the loss of his father, who died by suicide last year. (Courtesy of the Skura family)

The weight has been unimaginable, a burden far bigger than a rushing defensive lineman, attacking with far more ferocity, and sometimes Matt Skura fights simply to stay on his feet.

While helping carry the Rams through this difficult season, the massive offensive lineman has struggled with the far more challenging task of carrying himself.

“Sometimes it gets to you,” he says tearfully. “The guilt.”

Last spring, Skura texted his father, Doug, with the news that he would be driving up from Charlotte, N.C., to Columbus, Ohio, to spend some time with his biggest fan.

“I wrote something like, ‘Hey Dad, I’m coming to Columbus, nothing going on, I just want to see you,’ ” Skura says.

