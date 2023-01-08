Live
Rams

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Share
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield lines up against the Chargers on Jan. 1.
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield lines up against the Chargers on Jan. 1. The Rams look to wrap up their season with a win Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Rams look to play spoiler and thwart the Seattle Seahawks’ efforts to make the playoffs with a win in their regular-season finale on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PST (TV: Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

‘You can’t suppress it.’ Rams’ Matt Skura shares painful story of his dad’s death by suicide

By Bill Plaschke

Doug Skura embraces his son, Matt, following a Duke football game. Matt is wearing his Duke football uniform.
Doug Skura, left, embraces his son, Matt, after a Duke football game. Matt Skura is now an offensive lineman for the Rams and is mourning the loss of his father, who died by suicide last year.
(Courtesy of the Skura family)

The weight has been unimaginable, a burden far bigger than a rushing defensive lineman, attacking with far more ferocity, and sometimes Matt Skura fights simply to stay on his feet.

While helping carry the Rams through this difficult season, the massive offensive lineman has struggled with the far more challenging task of carrying himself.

“Sometimes it gets to you,” he says tearfully. “The guilt.”

Last spring, Skura texted his father, Doug, with the news that he would be driving up from Charlotte, N.C., to Columbus, Ohio, to spend some time with his biggest fan.

“I wrote something like, ‘Hey Dad, I’m coming to Columbus, nothing going on, I just want to see you,’ ” Skura says.

Read more >>>

Share

Bobby Wagner aims to remind Seattle what it’s missing and end Seahawks’ season

By Gary Klein

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) reacts on his sack during an NFL football game.
The Rams’ Bobby Wagner (45) celebrates his sack against the Seahawks when they came to L.A. For the first time, the linebacker goes back to play in Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Bobby Wagner is ready for another homecoming.

The veteran linebacker and Ontario native experienced one last March when he signed with the Rams after he was unceremoniously released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Wagner returns to Seattle on Sunday when the Rams play the Seahawks at Lumen Field in the regular-season finale.

Wagner has strong emotions about the team that shaped him as a player and a city that shaped him as man.

“It will be fun to go back there,” Wagner said, “be back in front of those fans.”

Read more >>>

Share

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, how to watch and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (5-11) and the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles against the Chargers on Jan. 1.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Running back Cam Akers has rushed for more than 100 yards in consecutive games, the first time the third-year pro has achieved the feat. Akers appears to have a great opportunity to continue his surge because the Seahawks rank as NFL’s third-worst rushing defense.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been up and down in four games since the Rams claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. He has passed for four touchdowns, with one interception.

In last Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Chargers, Mayfield completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee and receivers Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will be Mayfield’s main targets.

Read more >>>

Share

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

By Adam Burke

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield runs on to the field before a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams will look to end the season on a high note and potentially play spoiler against the Seattle Seahawks. Here’s a look at Sunday’s game from a betting perspective:

Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-6, 41.5)

The Seahawks need a win (or a tie) from the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers and a win of their own over the Rams to sneak into the playoffs. The win over the Rams looks to be the easy part based on the spread, as Seattle is almost a touchdown favorite at home.

Seattle was victorious 27-23 in the first meeting at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 when John Wolford got the start for the Rams. The Seahawks had 6.7 yards per play on offense to 5.3 for the Rams and probably should have won by more than they did. Wolford had only 14 completions, as the Rams had one of their most successful games of the season on the ground. That was an anomaly, to say the least.

Read more >>>

Share