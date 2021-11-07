Rams vs. Tennessee Titans: Live updates, betting odds and how to watch

Rams vs. Titans matchups: In prime time, L.A. faces tougher opponent

Rams running back Sony Michel carries the ball during a win over the Houston Texans on Oct. 31. (Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (7-1) and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) match up heading into their game at 5:20 PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be carried on NBC (Channel 4).

When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford sat out two days of practice because of back stiffness and was limited Friday but will play Sunday. Stafford has passed for 22 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Receiver Cooper Kupp was named NFC offensive player of the month for the second time after amassing 63 catches for 924 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. The Rams released receiver DeSean Jackson, and rookie Tutu Atwell suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. So Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson will be backed up by rookies Ben Skowronek and Jacob Harris, and J.J. Koski. Woods is nursing a foot injury that caused him to sit out two days of practice but is expected to play. Running back Darrell Henderson is emerging as a dual threat after running for a touchdown and catching another touchdown pass last Sunday in a 38-22 victory over the Houston Texans. Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth could return after sitting out against the Texans because of a knee injury. Harold Landry III has amassed 8½ sacks, tied for second-most in the NFL, and fellow linebacker David Long has a team-best 60 tackles. Safety Kevin Byard has intercepted four passes.

