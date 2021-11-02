Rams release seldom-used receiver DeSean Jackson

The Rams released DeSean Jackson on Tuesday, ending the veteran receiver’s Los Angeles homecoming after eight games.

Jackson, 34, had requested a trade because of his limited role for a team that is 7-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. But Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline came and went without the Rams finding a taker. The Rams are expected to place him on waivers Wednesday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said last week the team was allowing Jackson to seek opportunities elsewhere, and Jackson was inactive for last Sunday’s 38-22 victory over the Houston Texans.

“I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the L.A. Rams,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “Although this isn’t the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity & support given to me by the Rams Coaches & all of the Fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason & I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career. Thank You.”

Advertisement

Jackson, a 14th-year pro who starred at Long Beach Poly High, signed with the Rams to provide a deep threat for an offense that features quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

But Jackson, who has a career average of 17.5 yards per reception, was targeted only 15 times in the first seven games. He had eight receptions, including a 75-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That highlight came after Jackson spoke with McVay after barely playing the previous week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The release of Jackson marked the third major move by the Rams in just over a week. On Oct. 25, the Rams traded starting inside linebacker Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos to shave the remainder of his $2.2 million salary and create salary-cap space.

On Monday, they traded for outside linebacker Von Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl most valuable player with the Broncos.

Jackson’s contract included about $2.8 million in guarantees plus incentives, according to overthecap.com.