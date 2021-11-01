Rams acquire linebacker Von Miller from Broncos

The Rams, never hesitant about going all in when a Super Bowl run is possible, made another big move Monday by trading for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The Rams sent a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft to the Denver Broncos for Miller, said the person, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

Miller, 32, joins a Rams defense that includes star lineman Aaron Donald, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who have helped lead the Rams to a 7-1 record going into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.

The Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry, who suffered a foot injury against the Indianapolis Colts that will require surgery.

Miller, the most valuable player of Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, has 4 ½ sacks this season, 110 ½ in his career.

Miller was the second player chosen in the 2011 NFL draft.

Rams general manager Les Snead has a history of making headline-grabbing deals near the trade deadline, which is Tuesday at the 1 p.m. PDT.

In 2018 the Rams traded for linebacker Dante Fowler, in 2019 Ramsey.

This deal for Miller is the second in seven days with the Broncos. Last Monday, the Rams traded starting inside linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos to clear salary cap space. The Rams also are trying to trade receiver DeSean Jackson.

After the Rams’ 38-22 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay was asked if there had been any progress on trading Jackson.

“I don’t think there’s any updates on that,” he said. “I know there’s been some dialogue with some teams but again I’ll be able to have some further clarity [Monday].”