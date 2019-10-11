Rams’ Todd Gurley sends subtle message to NCAA during news conference

He is five years removed from his last college season, but Rams running back Todd Gurley on Thursday delivered a subtle message regarding the NCAA.

During his weekly news conference, Gurley wore a T-shirt that interpreted the NCAA acronym to read “Not Concerned About Athletes.”

“I just let my shirt speak for itself,” Gurley said, adding, “Everyone has their own opinion, but I’m always for the athletes to be able to make some money off of their name, for sure, and their likeness because they deserve it.”

Last month, California governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 206, which will allow college athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness starting in 2023.

During his junior year at Georgia, Gurley was suspended by the NCAA for several games for receiving money for autographed memorabilia.

Asked what difference it would have made in his college experience if he were able to make money from his likeness, Gurley started with a joke.

“I was fine,” he said. “That’s why I got suspended in the first place. I was OK. It’s cool. You know it is what it is. Most of us are kids that didn’t come from much and most of us it’s our first time having our own bedroom or room. It’s just one of those things.”