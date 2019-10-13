Rams’ loss to 49ers by the numbers

A look at the big numbers from the Rams’ 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season:

78

Career-low passing yards for Rams’ Jared Goff, who completed 13 of 24 passes. His previous low of 90 came in his rookie season, 2016, also against the 49ers.

1

Touchdowns scored by the Rams in the first quarter this season, the only one coming against the 49ers. Robert Woods ran eight yards for the score.

4

Times the San Francisco 49ers have started a season 5-0. The previous occasions came in the 1990, 1984 and 1952 seasons. They won the Super Bowl in 1984.

11-2

Jimmy Garoppolo’s record since becoming the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2017, the best NFL winning percentage (.846) for anyone with 10 or more starts.

12

Takeaways for 49ers’ defense this season, with Arik Armstead’s third-quarter fumble recovery leading to the deciding score. The 49ers had seven last season.