Rams

Rams’ receiving corps doesn’t worry about snap counts, only victories

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp slips the tackle of Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton after a catch near the goal line during the second quarter.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) and defensive end Morgan Fox (97) during the first quarter.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sits in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley tries to sprint past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton while carrying the ball during a touchdown drive in the second quarter.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee hauls in a pass from Jared Goff during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff is hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed after attempting a pass during the fourth quarter.
Rams free safety Eric Weddle (32) and defensive end Michael Brockers (90) celebrate after stopping a Seattle Seahawks drive in the fourth quarter.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quandre Diggs intercepts a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) near the end zone in the third quarter.
Rams linebacker Travin Howard knocks the ball away from Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister to prevent a touchdown during the second half.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) prevents Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner from catching a pass on fourth down.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and linebacker Dante Fowler (56) sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the game.
Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds is flipped by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quandre Diggs (37) after making a catch during the third quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff scrambles for a short gain against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles past Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) during the fourth quarter.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the fourth quarter.
Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates with teammate Marqui Christian (26) after intercepting a pass by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Rams linebacker Dante Fowler tries to pump up the crowd in the final minutes of a 28-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll walks off the field at the Coliseum following the Rams' 28-12 victory.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff gives a sweatband to a fan after leading his team to a 28-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum.
By Gary Klein 
Dec. 9, 2019
6:51 PM
It was another productive, if unusual, game for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp caught four passes, one for a touchdown, in Sunday night’s 28-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

That kind of performance has come to be expected from the Rams’ leader in targets and receptions.

But Kupp’s production was noteworthy: He did it while playing only 20 snaps, 37 fewer than he played in the previous week’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Kupp is not the only receiver to recently experience large fluctuations in his playing time.

As the Rams prepare for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, coach Sean McVay is evolving an offense that has mostly displayed a productive rhythm the last two games.

A week after amassing a season-best 549 yards in a 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more against the Seahawks. The Rams have won two games in a row for the first time since October. At 8-5, and with games remaining against the Cowboys (6-7), San Francisco 49ers (11-2) and Cardinals (3-9-1), they remain in the hunt for an NFC wild-card spot.

McVay as of late has reintroduced star running back Todd Gurley as the focal point of the offense. With tight end Gerald Everett sidelined because of a knee injury, McVay also increased the role of tight end Tyler Higbee — who has produced two consecutive career-best performances — and incorporated tight end Johnny Mundt into the scheme.

Higbee and Mundt started against the Seahawks.

Those moves and personnel packages designed to exploit each opponent’s perceived weaknesses have impacted a receiving corps that was regarded as one of the NFL’s best the last two seasons.

Against the Cardinals, for example, Robert Woods played 67 snaps, Brandin Cooks 61, Kupp 57 and Josh Reynolds 29.

Rams’ rejuvenated offense makes an encore in victory over Seahawks

Against the Seahawks, Woods played 69 snaps, Reynolds 46, Cooks 27 and Kupp 20.

“I think a lot of it is, ‘What do we think is the best way to have a little bit of a balance on some of the early downs? What do we think is the best way in some instances to run the football?’ ” McVay said Monday. “It is also predicated on, ‘All right, what does this defense do and what does that mean in terms of some of the matchups that you want to create?’ ”

Higbee has been the most obvious beneficiary.

The fourth-year pro played 72 snaps against the Cardinals and caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He caught seven passes for 116 yards while playing 68 snaps against the Seahawks.

Reynolds also benefited from the shuffle against Seattle. He did not catch a pass but rushed three times for 29 yards.

Woods repeated as the top receiver target, as he followed his 13-catch, 172-yard performance against the Cardinals with seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Kupp was targeted 10 times in the last two games, Cooks only four times.

Kupp said Monday that he was fine with however many snaps he plays.

“You go into a the week with a game plan, and the game plan needs to be whatever it takes to win the game,” he said. “Whatever it takes is what it needs to be.

“And everyone in this locker room is going to embrace that your role changes week to week — but your job doesn’t.”

McVay said Woods, Kupp and Reynolds are “basically like fullbacks” in the rushing attack, so he is mindful of the physical toll they are absorbing. Limiting their snaps can keep them fresh for “known passing situations,” he said.

McVay gave no indication whether he will stick with the recent tight end-heavy approach against the Cowboys.

“It’s like anything else: You’re kind of trying to adapt and evolve and figure it out the best way that we can,” McVay said. “It’s a week-to-week thing.”

Etc.

Nsimba Webster “got his hip banged up a little bit” during a kickoff return by Darrell Henderson, McVay said. Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, who has been sidelined for three games because of a knee injury, is progressing, McVay said. “We’ll see what that means in terms of his status, what does that mean for the line up front, all those things as the week progresses,” he said. Rookie Bobby Evans has started in place of Havenstein at right tackle. Everett will probably sit out practice early in the week, McVay said. ... The Rams are off Tuesday. They resume practice Wednesday.

