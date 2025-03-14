Former Rams receiver Cooper Kupp reportedly agrees to deal with Seahawks

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp waves to fans before a game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium last season.

Receiver Cooper Kupp is no longer on the Rams roster, but he could play against his former team at least twice next season.

Kupp, released by the Rams this week, on Friday agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, according to multiple reports.

It marks a return to the Pacific Northwest for Kupp, who grew up in Yakima, Wash., and starred at Eastern Washington University before the Rams selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The Seahawks play in the NFC West, so Kupp is on track to play against the Rams at Lumen Field and at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams released Kupp on Wednesday after being unable to trade the eight-year veteran, who was scheduled to earn $20 million this year in salary and bonuses.

Kupp, who turns 32 in June, joins a Seahawks team that features new quarterback Sam Darnold. Kupp joins a remade receiving corps. After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, Darnold’s targets will be Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI most valuable player, achieved the so-called triple crown in 2021 when he led the NFL in catches, yards receiving and touchdown catches. He ranks third in Rams history in receptions and touchdown catches.

But the Rams moved on from Kupp after he struggled through three injury-plagued seasons. After failing to find a trade partner, the Rams cut Kupp three days before he was due to collect a $7.5-million roster bonus.

The Rams signed three-time All-Pro Davante Adams to join a receiver corps that includes Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.