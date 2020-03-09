Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams will have a new logo this season. Is this it?

NFC Championship - Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
(Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 9, 2020
5:30 AM
The Rams have made the playoffs twice and played in a Super Bowl since they returned to Los Angeles from St. Louis before the 2016 season.

But for many longtime fans, the biggest point of obsession has been the rebrand and new uniform design scheduled to coincide with the team’s move into SoFi Stadium for the 2020 season.

So there was a social media stir Sunday when Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports tweeted an image of a Rams cap with the message “So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts?”

A Rams official declined to comment, citing the team’s practice when other designs have appeared on social media.

The Rams are expected to officially unveil their new logo and uniforms in the next few months.

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
