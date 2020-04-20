Supreme Court won’t send St. Louis to arbitration with Rams

The Rams left St. Louis in 2016, but the legal fallout continues.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the team to decide a relocation lawsuit in arbitration, according to court documents.

The Rams declined to comment.

Monday’s decision was the latest turn in a 2017 lawsuit brought by the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County against Kroenke, the NFL and the league’s 31 other team owners. It seeks unspecified damages for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Kroenke petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled last September that the case should be decided in a St. Louis courtroom.

A tentative trial date had been set for Oct. 25, 2021.