Rams place defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson on active/non-football injury list

A'Shawn Robinson sits on the bench during a game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.
A’Shawn Robinson signed with the Rams in March after playing four seasons for the Detroit Lions.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Aug. 8, 2020
1:45 PM
UPDATED1:45 PM
The Rams placed defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson on the active/non-football injury list, the team announced Saturday.

Robinson was placed on the list because of an unspecified injury or condition that occurred before the start of training camp, a team spokesperson said. He is eligible to return as soon as he is physically sound, the spokesperson said.

Robinson, 25, played four seasons for the Detroit Lions before signing a two-year, $17-million contract with the Rams that includes $9.5 million in guarantees.

The Rams signed Robinson in March after veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers agreed to terms on a contract with the Baltimore Ravens. But Brockers’ deal fell through, and the Rams re-signed him.

