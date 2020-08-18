Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams rookies, youngsters turn heads in training camp opener

Rams head coach Sean McVay watches his team's training camp workout on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Aug. 18, 2020
12:50 PM
Share

Rookies and other young players made several standout plays Tuesday as the Rams went through their first training camp practice in pads.

Rookie receiver Van Jefferson caught a deep pass from quarterback Jared Goff, and rookie safety Terrell Burgess and third-year cornerback Darious Williams intercepted passes during full-team drills at the Rams’ facility in Thousand Oaks.

“It was certainly good to hear those pads pop a little bit,” coach Sean McVay said during a video conference after the workout, “but the guys were smart about doing it the right way and that’s exactly how we want it.”

McVay said second-year safety Taylor Rapp did not practice because of a knee issue, and outside linebacker Justin Lawler sat out because of a foot injury.

Advertisement

Goff appeared sharp throughout the workout, though Burgess, a third-round pick from Utah, intercepted an underthrown deep pass intended for receiver Robert Woods.

Burgess made his interception a few plays after Williams intercepted a pass by backup quarterback John Wolford.

Rams

Rams position battles: Will Malcolm Brown carry the running game?

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown.

Rams

Rams position battles: Will Malcolm Brown carry the running game?

The Rams are practicing in earnest for the 2020 NFL season, and there are plenty of position battles for coach Sean McVay to judge in the weeks ahead.

Rookie running back Cam Akers, rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and rookie safety Jordan Fuller also have performed well, McVay said.

Advertisement

“When you look at those guys that we’re really counting on to contribute from the draft class, I’ve been really pleased,” McVay said. “They’ve got a long way to go, but they’re certainly doing things the right way.”

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement