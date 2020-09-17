Rams looking to throw money, and passes, in Robert Woods’ direction

The Rams gave receiver Cooper Kupp a significant contract extension last week, and coach Sean McVay indicated Thursday that receiver Robert Woods was up next.

Kupp, 27, received a three-year extension on the eve of the season opener that could be worth as much as $48 million.

Woods, 28, has outperformed the five-year, $34-million contract he signed with the Rams in 2017. The team made some adjustments before last season, and Woods is scheduled to earn about $8.2 million this season and $10.2 million in 2021, according to overthecap.com. But that still leaves a player who caught 90 passes last season, and six in the season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys, underpaid.

Asked if he had any concerns about how Kupp’s contract affects Woods, McVay said the Rams “want to get him extended” as well.

Advertisement

“He’s a huge part of what we’re doing,” McVay told reporters during a video conference before practice. “That’s something that I think is definitely important. You absolutely talk to your players about that.

“Robert and Cooper have been pillars of what we’ve done the last few years. And great to get Cooper under contract, so happy for him. And you can expect to see something similar down the line here very shortly, we’re working towards for Robert.”

Woods is scheduled to address reporters after practice.

More later at latimes.com/sports