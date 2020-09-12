Cooper Kupp and Rams reach agreement on three-year contract extension

The Rams on Saturday moved to keep a key piece of their offense in the fold, agreeing to terms with receiver Cooper Kupp on a three-year contract extension, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed, but the deal could be worth as much as $48 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Last season, Kupp came back from 2018 knee surgery and led the Rams in receptions, yards receiving and touchdown catches. He is entering the final year of the contract he signed after the Rams selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was scheduled to earn $2.4 million in salary and bonuses this season, according to Overthecap.com.

Kupp, 27, was awarded his extension on the eve of Sunday’s opener against the Dallas Cowboys and three days after the Rams gave cornerback Jalen Ramsey a record five-year, $105-million extension that includes $71.2 million in guarantees.

Kupp is the third Rams player on offense to receive an extension in the last year.

Last September, quarterback Jared Goff signed a $134-million extension that included a then-record $110 million in guarantees. Tight end Tyler Higbee signed a four-year $29-million extension that included $15 million in guarantees.

Kupp and Goff are represented by the same agent firm.

This week, when asked if he would like to have a deal done before the opener, Kupp said, “Oh, sure,” and reiterated that he would “love to be a Ram” long term.

“My thoughts on that have not changed,” he told reporters. “I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the coaches here. Staff’s been great. I want to be here long term so that hasn’t changed.”

Safety John Johnson, receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Gerald Everett are other Rams players in the final year of their contracts.

Kupp has flourished in coach Sean McVay’s offense as part of a receiver corps that has included veteran Robert Woods and Reynolds throughout Kupp’s career. In 2017, receiver Sammy Watkins played for the Rams. Brandin Cooks played for the Rams in 2018 and 2019.

During the offseason, the Rams released star running back Todd Gurley and traded Cooks to clear salary-cap space for impending extensions for Ramsey and Kupp.

As a rookie, Kupp caught 62 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns and helped the Rams win the NFC West and make the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

In 2018, he was off to a fast start before suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos during the sixth game. He was sidelined for two games but returned and played two more games before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.

Kupp appeared to come back stronger and faster last season. He caught 94 passes for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.