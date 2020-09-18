Robert Woods agrees to four-year, $68-million contract extension with Rams

The Rams on Friday agreed to terms with receiver Robert Woods on a four-year contract extension, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed but the deal could be worth as much as $68 million, with $32 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Woods is the third Rams player to receive an extension in the last two weeks.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year, $105-million deal, and receiver Cooper Kupp signed a three-year deal that could be worth as much as $48 million.

Woods, 28, has outperformed the five-year, $34-million contract he signed with the Rams three years ago. Woods as scheduled to earn about $8.2 million this season and $10.2 million in 2021, according to Overthecap.com.

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons has the highest salary-cap number for a receiver this season at $20.4 million. Woods ranked 28th.

Woods and coach Sean McVay had indicated Thursday that a new deal for Woods might be done before the Rams play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

After Kupp got his extension, Woods said McVay reassured him that his deal would be taken care of this week.

Woods played at Gardena Serra High and USC before he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2013 draft. Woods and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth were the first free agents signed after the Rams hired McVay in 2017.

In 2018, Woods caught 86 passes and eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time as the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl. Last season, he caught 90 passes and recorded a second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

In last Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Woods caught six passes for 105 yards, including 60 on three catches during the Rams’ opening touchdown drive.

“You find yourself in an elite situation where you’re finally able to do what you’re capable of — and so now it’s time to get paid what I’m capable of being paid,” he said.

Woods intimated that having the security in place before Sunday would be a relief.

“Really just try to go out execute what I do on the field and let my play do the talking for me, which it has,” Woods said. “Just trying to get it done and out of the way and focus on the season.”