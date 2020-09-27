Rams lose to Bills after costly pass interference call derails epic comeback

After the Rams came out flat against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, it seemed a second consecutive cross-country trip and an early start would doom the Rams to a blowout loss.

Then, after struggling throughout the entire first half, the Rams embarked on a great comeback, forcing two key turnovers and scoring 29 unanswered points to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

A costly pass interference penalty on fourth down, however, followed by Josh Allen’s fourth touchdown pass of the game in the final 30 seconds, sent the Rams to a 35-32 defeat at Bills Stadium.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns, Darrell Henderson rushed for a career-high 114 yards and a touchdown, and the Rams got several big defensive plays but they fell short of starting 3-0 for the third consecutive season.

John Johnson’s interception gave the Rams an opportunity to start their comeback. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald forced a fumble that he recovered, setting up the Rams’ go-ahead touchdown.

But Allen completed several clutch third-down throws before a pass interference penalty against cornerback Darious Williams on fourth down gave the Bills a final chance. On the next play, Allen connected with tight end Tyler Kroft on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left to seal the win.

The Rams trailed, 21-3, at halftime after Allen passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.

It didn’t get any better for the Rams at the start of the second half.

Their first possession ended with Goff’s fourth down pass at the 48-yard line falling incomplete.

Bills running back Devin Singletary turned a short pass into a 34-yard gain, and Allen completed several more before finishing the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs for a 28-3 lead.

The Rams answered with their best drive of the game, Goff connecting with Cooper Kupp and tight end Gerald Everett before sneaking for a touchdown that cut the deficit to 28-10.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Rams linebacker Justin Hollins during the fourth quarter Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Rams got a break when officials ruled that safety John Johnson intercepted a pass that Bills tight end Tyler Kroft first came down with after committing offensive pass interference. Goff connected with Tyler Higbee for 31 yards and then was able to get a short pass to Robert Woods while under pressure. Woods turned the short catch into a 25-yard touchdown, pulling the Rams to within 28-17.

A 72-yard punt by Corey Bojorquez pinned the Rams at their three-yard line late in the third quarter, but Goff brought the Rams back. Woods ran for 15 yards midway through a drive and then turned a pass into a 31-yard gain.

Goff’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Kupp, and a two-point conversion pass to Higbee, pulled the Rams to within 28-25 early with less than 11 minutes left.

Donald then sacked Allen, stripped the ball and recovered the fumble to set up Henderson’s touchdown run that put the Rams ahead, 32-28, with 4 minutes 30 seconds left.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson carries the ball against the Bills on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Allen converted a third-and-22 pass for a first down and a third-and-25 pass for 16 yards to Stefon Diggs to set up a fourth-and-nine play with less than 30 seconds left.

Allen then found Kroft for a 4-yard touchdown pass and a 35-32 lead with 15 seconds left.

Goff completed 23 of 32 passes, with an interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Kupp had nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Allen completed 24 of 33 passes for 311 yards and also rushed for a touchdown.

Klein reported from Los Angeles.