After Jordan Fuller is injured, Taylor Rapp picks up slack for Rams at safety

The Rams thrived during the first two games this season with rookie Jordan Fuller starting at safety opposite John Johnson.

Fuller started again Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but he left in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury and did not return.

Second-year pro Taylor Rapp stepped in for Fuller during the 35-32 defeat at Bills Stadium that dropped the Rams’ record to 2-1. Rapp had seven tackles, and rookie safety Terrell Burgess one.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to help his team improve to 3-0.

Advertisement

Asked if there was early miscommunication on the field after Fuller left the game, Rams coach Sean McVay said no.

“There wasn’t any miscommunication,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters. “Taylor Rapp has played a lot of good football. I think that’s the beauty of having some depth at the safety position.

“It’s like anything else, we’ll go back, we’ll look at the film and we’ll be able to clean up some stuff.”

Advertisement

Henderson’s big day

Running back Darrell Henderson started for the first time and rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in 20 carries. He also caught a pass for six yards.

Rookie Cam Akers had started against the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but did not play Sunday because of a rib injury suffered against the Eagles.

It was the second consecutive impressive performance by Henderson who accounted for 121 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 37-19 victory over the Eagles. Henderson’s short touchdown run against the Bills gave the Rams a 32-28 lead with less than five minutes left.

“A big-time run, just running through a lot of traffic, a lot of bodies at the goal line,” McVay said.

Advertisement

Quarterback Jared Goff said the line gave Henderson big holes to run through.

“He’s obviously super-fast and sees it well, “ Goff said, adding, “I’m excited about his progression.”



Etc.

In his return to Buffalo, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career, Rams receiver Robert Woodscaught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 30 yards in three carries. ... Raymond Calais made his Rams debut, returning one kickoff for 15 yards. ... For the first time in his 131 NFL games, Johnny Hekker did not attempt a punt, according to the Rams.

Advertisement

Klein reported from Los Angeles.