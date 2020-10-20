Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams sign kicker Kai Forbath but also keep Samuel Sloman

Dallas Cowboys kicker Kai Forbath boots a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Kai Forbath boots a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15 in Arlington, Texas.
(Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Oct. 20, 2020
12:40 PM
The Rams, seeking to address growing concerns about the performance of rookie kicker Samuel Sloman, on Tuesday signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath, the team announced.

The Rams placed outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo on injured reserve to make room for Forbath, a former UCLA standout who has played for six NFL teams.

Forbath, 33, finished the 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys signed former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to a free-agent contract and released Forbath before training camp.

Sloman, a seventh-round draft pick from Miami Ohio, made the Rams’ roster after winning a training-camp competition against Canadian Football League veteran Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis, who played in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

Sloman has made seven of nine field-goal attempts, including one from 42 yards in Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Sloman has had two extra-point attempts blocked and he missed another.

He also has struggled for consistency on kickoffs, and failed to execute a planned shorter kickoff near the end of the loss to the 49ers.

Coach Sean McVay said during the season that he still had confidence in Sloman. But on Monday, after reviewing the 49ers game and looking ahead to Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears (5-1), McVay sounded as if his patience was wearing thin.

“We’ve said week in and week out — obviously we want to not have to continue to talk about the missed extra points,” he said, later adding, “He’s got to improve and that’s where we’re at.”

Forbath, a Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High graduate, has made 131 of 151 field-goal attempts during NFL stints with Washington, the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Cowboys.

Last season, Forbath was waived by the New England Patriots after missing an extra-point attempt. He then made 10 of 10 field-goal attempts and all 10 of his extra-point attempts for the Cowboys.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
