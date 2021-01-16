Rams’ 32-18 playoff loss to the Packers by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 32-18 NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday:



11-0

Packers’ record in home playoff games when they score first. Green Bay scored on the opening drive for the 14th time this season, the most since the 2007 New England Patriots.



8

Consecutive playoff games with at least two touchdown passes for Aaron Rodgers, tying Joe Flacco for the longest streak in NFL history.



4

Touchdown receptions by receivers against the Rams’ defense in two playoff games, including two by the Packers. The Rams had given up just seven in 16 regular-season games.

Advertisement

2

Third-down conversions for the Rams’ offense in eight attempts. The Packers converted eight of a dozen attempts. Green Bay finished with 28 first downs, compared with 17 for the visitors.



12:24

The Packers’ advantage in time of possession. The Packers compiled 484 yards of offense, nearly double the Rams’ 244.



4

Number of playoff games in which Rams coach Sean McVay has faced a quarterback who is older.

Advertisement

Summary

RAMS 3 7 8 0 — 18

Green Bay 3 16 6 7 — 32

First Quarter

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 24, 8:39. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 4:46. Key plays: Rodgers 12 pass to Valdes-Scantling, Rodgers 27 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-7. Green Bay 3, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 37, 4:36. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 4:03. Key plays: Webster kick return to RAMS 19, Goff 28 pass to Reynolds, Goff 19 pass to Woods, Akers 1 run on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 3, Green Bay 3.

Advertisement

Second Quarter

Green Bay — Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:37. Drive: 14 plays, 84 yards, 7:59. Key plays: Taylor kick return to Green Bay 16, J.Williams 8 run on 3rd-and-1, Donald 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Green Bay 10, RAMS 3.

Green Bay — Rodgers 1 run (pass failed), 3:29. Drive: 9 plays, 47 yards, 5:46. Key plays: Rodgers 14 pass to A.Jones, Rodgers 11 pass to Valdes-Scantling, Rodgers 12 pass to Adams, J.Williams 5 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 16, RAMS 3.

RAMS — Jefferson 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), :29. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:00. Key plays: Akers 10 run, Akers 13 run, Goff 21 pass to Reynolds. Green Bay 16, RAMS 10.

Green Bay — Field goal Crosby 39, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 54 yards, 00:29. Key plays: Rodgers 21 pass to Adams, Rodgers 33 pass to Tonyan. Green Bay 19, RAMS 10.

Advertisement

Third Quarter

Green Bay — A.Jones 1 run (pass failed), 12:10. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:50. Key plays: A.Jones 60 run, J.Williams 4 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 25, RAMS 10.

RAMS — Akers 7 run (Akers pass from Goff), 1:41. Drive: 11 plays, 79 yards, 5:45. Key plays: Goff 16 pass to Reynolds, Goff 16 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 25, RAMS 18.

Fourth Quarter

Advertisement

Green Bay — Lazard 58 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:52. Drive: 5 plays, 73 yards, 2:54. Key play: Rodgers 4 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 32, RAMS 18.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Akers 18-90, Goff 1-6. GREEN BAY, Jones 14-99, Williams 12-65, Dillon 6-27, Rodgers 4-(minus 3).

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 21-27-0-174. GREEN BAY, Rodgers 23-36-0-296.

Advertisement

RECEIVING: RAMS, Woods 8-48, Jefferson 6-46, Reynolds 3-65, Higbee 2-5, Akers 1-6, Brown 1-4. GREEN BAY, Adams 9-66, Lazard 4-96, Tonyan 4-60, Valdes-Scantling 4-33, St. Brown 1-27, Jones 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, None. GREEN BAY, Austin 2-17.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 4-96. GREEN BAY, Taylor 2-43.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Johnson 8-1-0, Brockers 4-4-0, Reeder 3-10-0, Fuller 3-2-0, Williams 3-0-0, Joseph-Day 2-4-0, Hollins 2-2-0, Young 2-2-0, Gaines 2-0-0, Hill 2-0-0, Ramsey 1-3-0, Scott 1-3-0, Floyd 1-2-0, Robinson 1-1-0, Ebukam 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Donald 0-1-0. GREEN BAY, Barnes 7-3-0, Sullivan 6-2-0, King 5-3-0, Amos 4-1-0, Gary 2-1-1.5, P.Smith 2-1-0, Kirksey 2-0-0, Clark 1-2-1.5, Lowry 1-1-0, Savage 1-1-0, Z.Smith 1-0-1, Alexander 1-0-0, Price 0-2-0, Lancaster 0-1-0.

Advertisement

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. GREEN BAY, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Ronald Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Tripp Sutter, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ James Coleman, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Saleem Choudhry.

Attendance — 7,439.

