If Jared Goff goes, one of these quarterbacks could be Rams’ 2021 starter

With Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead giving quarterback Jared Goff no vote of confidence, the team that selected Goff with the first pick in the 2016 NFL draft appears poised to move on.

Cutting Goff would trigger a prohibitive $65.2-million dead cap hit, so a trade or free-agent signing is the most probable way to replace him.

A look at potential targets if the Rams move on from Goff:

