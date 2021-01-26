Rams general manager is noncommittal about Jared Goff’s future with the team

Jared Goff’s future with the Rams remains cloudy as the team prepares for next season.

On Tuesday, when asked if there was a scenario in which the quarterback would not be on the roster next season, general manager Les Snead was noncommittal.

“What I can say is Jared’s Goff’s a Ram in this moment,” Snead said during a videoconference with reporters. “It’s way too early to speculate the future.”

Snead’s comments were consistent with those from coach Sean McVay, who said after the Rams’ NFC divisional-round loss to the Green Bay Packers that Goff was the Rams quarterback “right now.” The next day McVay doubled down and said there would be competition at every position, including quarterback.

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018, when he led the Rams to the wild-card round of the playoffs and the Super Bowl, respectively.

Before the 2019 season, the Rams awarded Goff with a $134-million extension — with a then-record $110 million guaranteed.

But Goff’s performance has since waned. This season, he passed for a career-low 20 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions as the Rams finished 10-6.

With Goff recovering from right thumb surgery, backup John Wolford started the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. McVay then opted to start Wolford over Goff in a wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wolford suffered a neck injury in the first quarter and Goff came off the bench to lead the Rams to victory. He then started against the Packers and played without major error in the season-ending defeat.

But he got no vote of confidence from McVay.

Last March, Snead demonstrated he was not afraid to absorb a financial blow when the Rams cut running back Todd Gurley and traded receiver Brandin Cooks.

But with their financial commitment to Goff, the Rams would have trouble trading or releasing him.

“Moving on from Jared Goff, the money we’ve invested in him, that’s not easy to overcome,” Snead said.