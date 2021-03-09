John Johnson, Leonard Floyd head toward free agency after Rams opt not to use tag

Rams safety John Johnson and edge rusher Leonard Floyd seemingly are bound for free agency.

Floyd and Johnson were regarded as potential candidates for the franchise tag, but the deadline for NFL teams to exercise that option came and went Tuesday without the Rams making a move.

The salary cap for this coming season has not been set, but it will fall from $198 million to no lower than $180 million in 2021. One-year, franchise-tag salaries have not been determined, but last year it was $11.4 million for safeties, $15.8 million for linebackers and $17.8 million for defensive ends.

Advertisement

In four seasons with the Rams, Johnson, 25, ascended from 2017 third-round draft pick to signal caller for one of the NFL’s top defenses. Last season, he earned $2.1 million, according to overthecap.com.

Before last season, Floyd, 28, signed a one-year, $10-million contract with the Rams. The ninth pick in the 2016 draft then recorded a career-best 10½ sacks and, by reaching incentives, earned $13.25 million.

Johnson and Floyd are among 11 Rams players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins March 17.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.