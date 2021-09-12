Rams’ 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears by the numbers

36-0

Rams’ record when leading at halftime since 2017. They are the only team without such a loss in that span.

67

Yards on Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Van Jefferson on the Rams’ third offensive play, the quarterback’s longest scoring pass on an opening drive in his career.

56

Yards on Stafford’s second scoring pass. He’s the first Rams QB with two scores of 56 or more yards in a game since Kellen Clemens in Week 10 of the 2013 season.

33

Age of Stafford, the oldest quarterback to start a season for the Rams since Steve Bartkowski, also 33, in 1986.

Advertisement

6-18

Record of Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton when he plays in prime-time games

Summary

Chicago 0 7 7 0 — 14

RAMS 10 3 14 7 — 34

First Quarter

RAMS — Jefferson 67 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:50. Drive: 3 plays, 80 yards, 1:18. Key play: Long 0 interception return to RAMS 20. RAMS 6, Chicago 0.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 53, 4:44. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 2:38. Key play: Stafford 18 pass to D.Jackson. RAMS 10, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 22, 11:42. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:33. Key plays: Stafford 17 pass to Higbee, Stafford 13 pass to Jefferson on 4th-and-1, Stafford 17 pass to Henderson. RAMS 13, Chicago 0.

Chicago — Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), :40. Drive: 9 plays, 55 yards, 4:08. Key plays: Dalton 10 pass to Kmet, Montgomery 10 run. RAMS 13, Chicago 6.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 56 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:08. Key play: Stafford 19 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 20, Chicago 7.

Advertisement

Chicago — Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:21. Drive: 17 plays, 81 yards, 9:38. Key plays: Herbert kick return to Chicago 19, Dalton 7 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-3, Dalton 10 pass to Montgomery, Dalton 3 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-2, Dalton 10 pass to Goodwin, Dalton 11 pass to J.Graham on 3rd-and-8.

RAMS 20, Chicago 13.

RAMS — Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), 1:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:55. Key plays: Stafford 6 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 37 pass to Higbee, Stafford 17 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 27, Chicago 14.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — R.Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:22. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:44. Key plays: Stafford 15 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-13, Henderson 15 run on 3rd-and-9. RAMS 33, Chicago 14.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: CHICAGO. Montgomery 16-108, Dalton 2-13, Williams 6-12, Fields 1-3, Goodwin 1-(minus 2). RAMS, Henderson 16-70, Woods 1-7, Michel 1-2, Stafford 5-(minus 5).

Advertisement

PASSING: CHICAGO. Dalton 27-38-1-206, Fields 2-2-0-10. RAMS, Stafford 20-26-0-321.

RECEIVING: CHICAGO. Robinson 6-35, Kmet 5-42, Mooney 5-26, Goodwin 4-45, Williams 4-28, Byrd 3-19, J.Graham 1-11, Montgomery 1-10. RAMS, Kupp 7-108, Higbee 5-68, Woods 3-27, Jefferson 2-80, D.Jackson 2-21, Henderson 1-17.

PUNT RETURNS: CHICAGO. Webster 1-3. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHICAGO. Herbert 4-106. RAMS, None.

Advertisement

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHICAGO. Smith 6-5-0, Jackson 5-0-0, J.Johnson 3-2-0, Ta.Gipson 3-0-0, Ogletree 2-3-0, Vildor 2-3-0, Christian 2-0-0, Blackson 1-3-0, Hicks 1-2-.5, Quinn 0-1-.5, Attaochu 0-1-0, Jones 0-1-0, Mack 0-1-0, Nichols 0-1-0. RAMS, Ramsey 7-2-0, Fuller 6-5-0, Hollins 6-2-2, Young 5-5-0, D.Williams 5-2-0, Long 5-0-0, Rapp 4-4-0, Reeder 3-1-0, Donald 1-2-1, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Lewis 1-1-0, Rochell 1-0-0, J.Williams 1-0-0, Floyd 0-3-0, Gaines 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHICAGO. None. RAMS, Long 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.

