Rams starter Rob Havenstein, reserve Donte Deayon put on reserve/COVID-19 list

Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and reserve cornerback Donte Deayon were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Rams announced Sunday.

They are the second and third players to be placed on the list ahead of the Rams’ Monday night game against the NFC-West leading Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Running back Darrell Henderson, who is nursing a thigh injury, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Sony Michel was on track to start against the Cardinals regardless of Henderson’s status after rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 37-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 5.

Joe Noteboom could start in place of Havenstein. The fourth-year pro has started at tackle and guard and also served as an extra tight end in so-called heavy formations during the victory over the Jaguars.