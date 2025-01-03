Rams coach Sean McVay reveals who will be sitting out game against Seahawks

Rams starting receiver Puka Nacua (17) and Cooper Kupp will not play against the Seahawks in the regular-season finale.

With the Rams having clinched a playoff spot, quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, running back Kyren Williams, left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Kevin Dotson will be held out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Joe Noteboom will play left tackle, and Jonah Jackson right guard, McVay said. Warren McClendon Jr. is expected to start in place of right tackle Rob Havenstein, who is out for a second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo will start in place of Stafford and rookie running back Blake Corum is expected to start in place of Williams. Running back Cody Schrader also will get opportunities, McVay said.

Advertisement

Receivers Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Tyler Johnson will supplant Kupp and Nacua.

Rams defensive starters will play but in limited roles.

“Because of the youth we have on the defensive side of the ball, I think it’s good to be able to keep some opportunities for guys to play,” McVay said, “but maybe not the amount of workload that you’re accustomed to with some of the main cast of characters.”

