Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee placed on reserve/COVID list, won’t play tonight
Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee will not be available for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals because they have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Ramsey and Higbee are the fourth and fifth players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last few days, joining running back Darrell Henderson, starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and rotational cornerback Donte Deayon.
The loss of Ramsey and Higbee further handicaps a Rams team (8-4) that is trying to catch the Cardinals (10-2) in the NFC West.
Ramsey has lined up all over the field for the Rams and is a candidate for defensive player of the year. Higbee is among quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top targets.
The Los Angeles Rams know they can launch their push to reach Super Bowl LVI with a win over the top-seeded Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.