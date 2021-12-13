Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee placed on reserve/COVID list, won’t play tonight

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wears a hooded mask under a Rams cap.
Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be out Monday night, as will tight end Tyler Higbee, after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee will not be available for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals because they have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Ramsey and Higbee are the fourth and fifth players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last few days, joining running back Darrell Henderson, starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and rotational cornerback Donte Deayon.

The loss of Ramsey and Higbee further handicaps a Rams team (8-4) that is trying to catch the Cardinals (10-2) in the NFC West.

Ramsey has lined up all over the field for the Rams and is a candidate for defensive player of the year. Higbee is among quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top targets.

Advertisement
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates his touchdown with running back Sony Michel and tight end Tyler Higbee

Rams

Feels ‘like it’s a playoff game.’ Rams know what is at stake when they face Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams know they can launch their push to reach Super Bowl LVI with a win over the top-seeded Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement