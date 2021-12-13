Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee placed on reserve/COVID list, won’t play tonight

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee will not be available for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals because they have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Ramsey and Higbee are the fourth and fifth players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last few days, joining running back Darrell Henderson, starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and rotational cornerback Donte Deayon.

The loss of Ramsey and Higbee further handicaps a Rams team (8-4) that is trying to catch the Cardinals (10-2) in the NFC West.

Ramsey has lined up all over the field for the Rams and is a candidate for defensive player of the year. Higbee is among quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top targets.