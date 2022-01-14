NFL wild-card predictions: Not all the top seeds are going to win

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been a touchdown-maker this season. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. PT, Channel 4. Line: Bengals by 4½.

How the Raiders can win: The Bengals didn’t want to see this team, especially considering the way Derek Carr is playing. The Cincinnati offensive line is a weakness, and the Raiders’ pass rush is phenomenal. Las Vegas can rush four and drop seven all game.

How the Bengals can win: Let Joe Burrow go to work with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on a suspect Raiders secondary. The Bengals need to get their playmakers in space and get them the ball. Let Joe Mixon run to set up the play-action and soften that defensive front.

Pick: The Raiders are scary because they’re capable of pulling off an upset, but Burrow can take advantage of that secondary. BENGALS 27, RAIDERS 21