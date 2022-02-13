L.A. Times to release NFT collection marking Rams run to Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Times is releasing its first NFT collection to mark the Rams’ run to Super Bowl LVI.

The Times is working with GuardianLink and L.A.-based artist Mister Sampson to create the collection. The collectibles will be released at 9 a.m. PST Monday via Discord and nft.latimes.com, which includes a guide explaining how to purchase NFTs .

In addition to the NFTs, the L.A. Times online store features a variety of commemorative items, including print editions that chronicled the Rams’ push to reach the Super Bowl.

The Rams became the second team in NFL history to reach a Super Bowl played in their own stadium. Aaron Donald led a formidable defense, while former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford steered the offense. Stafford was one of many stars acquired with the goal of playing for a championship at SoFi Stadium. The quarterback immediately cultivated a strong relationship with receiver Cooper Kupp, who entered the Super Bowl with 145 catches and 1,947 receiving yards, the second-highest single-season marks in NFL history.