Rams’ long and winding road led to Super Bowl LVI championship at home

The star-studded Rams began the 2021 season with a mandate to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Coach Sean McVay and his players fulfilled that order — and then pulled out the biggest victory in team history by rallying to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

But it was far from an easy road, an all-in, boom-or-bust journey that started and ended in owner Stan Kroenke’s $5-billion palace.

In the longest season in NFL history, the Rams navigated twists and turns and innumerable ups and downs en route to a 12-5 regular-season record, the NFC West title and the playoffs.

They made blockbuster trades before and during the season. They signed and released star receivers. They weathered season-ending injuries, a midseason losing streak and a coronavirus outbreak that ravaged the roster.

But they rebounded to win five games in a row. And then — in what could be termed an oddly positive break — they probably helped themselves matchup-wise for the playoffs by losing to the rival San Francisco 49ers in the regular-season finale.

These are some month-to-month impressions from along the way: