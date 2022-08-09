Rams coach Sean McVay reveals he has a new contract

Rams coach Sean McVay, who guided the team to a Super Bowl title in February, said Tuesday that he has a new contract.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said in March that McVay and general manager Les Snead were “the architects of this run,” and that both were in line for extensions after the Rams completed a boom-or-bust season by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

At the outset of training camp, when asked about the status of his contract, McVay said, “We’re in a good place.” He said Tuesday that his answer was in reference to not only his status but also about Snead’s.

“Les and I have always been a pair,” McVay said. “We wanted to be able to kind of announce that when both of us had gotten done.

“Mine is done. Les is in the process of that … it is very important for Les and I to have that represented, that we are a partnership and a pair.”

McVay, who is believed to have received a five-year deal, is now no doubt at or near the top of salaries for NFL coaches.

Last season, McVay reportedly earned about $8.5 million, trailing among others Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks, who reportedly earned $12 million and $11 million, respectively.