Photos | Rams survive late scare to defeat Atlanta Falcons

At one point during Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams appeared to be heading to a blowout win. That changed in the game’s final minutes when a blocked punt and subsequent touchdown return quickly shifted the momentum to the Falcons’ favor.

In the end, the Rams held on, defeating the Falcons 31-27 after a critical end-zone interception by Jalen Ramsey. Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Allen J. Schaben and Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s biggest moment from their sideline vantage points at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Here are some of their best photos from the game:

Rams defenisve tackle Aaron Donald waits in the tunnel before being introduced. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defenders Bobby Wagner (45), Marquise Copeland (93) and Terrell Lewis stop Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defenders (from left) Jordan Fuller, Cobie Durant and Bobby Wagner take down Falcons receiver Drake London in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp beats Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a touchdown catch in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, left, pressures Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive lineman Justin Hollins tackles Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota late in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, left, celebrates with fellow linebacker Justin Hollins after Hollins tackled Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota late in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Falcons wide receiver Drake London leaps over Rams defensive back Cobie Durant in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has the ball punched out of his arms by Falcons cornerback Darren Hall late in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass in the end zone in front of Falcons receiver Bryan Edwards late in fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)