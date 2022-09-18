Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, start time, score and news

From his corner, Rams’ Jalen Ramsey knows his performance against Bills was subpar

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey walks off the field during a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The visit was unexpected but welcome.

This week, in the aftermath of the Rams’ embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said defensive coordinator Raheem Morris dropped by his house to check in. Ramsey and Morris sat outside for about 20 minutes chatting.

“Just gathering thoughts, just making sure everything was cool,” Ramsey said Friday. “Making sure my mind was right because he knows how hard I am on myself.”

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro and one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks, is his own harshest critic. So he said he is not bothered by barbs from others.

Many came his way, especially on social media, after the loss to the Bills, who challenged Ramsey from the outset. Receiver Stefon Diggs made several plays, catching eight passes for 122 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown.

