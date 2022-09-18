Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, start time, score and news

From his corner, Rams’ Jalen Ramsey knows his performance against Bills was subpar
The visit was unexpected but welcome.
This week, in the aftermath of the Rams’ embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said defensive coordinator Raheem Morris dropped by his house to check in. Ramsey and Morris sat outside for about 20 minutes chatting.
“Just gathering thoughts, just making sure everything was cool,” Ramsey said Friday. “Making sure my mind was right because he knows how hard I am on myself.”
Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro and one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks, is his own harshest critic. So he said he is not bothered by barbs from others.
Many came his way, especially on social media, after the loss to the Bills, who challenged Ramsey from the outset. Receiver Stefon Diggs made several plays, catching eight passes for 122 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown.
Inside (lineman) story: Why Aaron Donald’s pursuit of 100 Rams sacks is historical
Aaron Donald is synonymous with the number he wears on his jersey: 99.
That is also the number of sacks the Rams’ star defensive tackle has amassed since he entered the NFL in 2014.
On Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, Donald could join the 100 club.
“Anytime you accomplish something, it’s a great honor,” Donald said Thursday. “But obviously, I’m just out there playing. Not thinking about it, just playing the game trying to do what I can to help my team to win.”
Donald, 31, entered the season with 98 sacks. He had one in the Rams’ embarrassing season-opening defeat to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.
These four NFL teams can’t afford to go ‘uh-oh-and-2’
Every NFL team likes to play at home, but those familiar confines will look especially good to a handful of clubs who opened on the road and started the season as flat as a lonely stretch of highway.
San Francisco did a belly flop in rainy Chicago, 19-10.
Denver, with Russell Wilson making his debut at Seattle, crumbled in the red zone and lost to the Seahawks 17-16.
Green Bay was humbled by Minnesota 23-7.
Las Vegas instantly dropped back in the AFC West with a 24-19 loss at the Chargers.
How Bobby Wagner honors Kobe Bryant, reacts to Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle
Bobby Wagner grew up inspired by the play and determination of Kobe Bryant.
So, in his debut with the Rams, the veteran linebacker honored Bryant by wearing a thigh pad that featured a photo of the late Lakers star.
“He’s one of the first players I watched from start to finish,” Wagner, who grew up in the Inland Empire, said Monday, “and so he was somebody that I looked up to growing up.
“And, obviously, his untimely death hit the world, and I felt like with me coming back to L.A., it was a way to honor somebody that’s done a lot in my life that he didn’t even know.”
Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Rams (0-1) and the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PDT on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox.
When Rams have the ball: The Rams’ offense needs a reboot after stumbling throughout a season-opening 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked seven times and had three passes intercepted. Now he’ll be operating behind a reconfigured offensive line that features Coleman Shelton at center and Tremayne Anchrum making his first start at right guard. Left tackle Joe Noteboom was limited in practice because of a knee sprain. If he does not play or is slowed, Alaric Jackson will step in. One of coach Sean McVay’s main goals is to get wide receiver Allen Robinson involved early in the game. Against the Bills, Robinson was targeted only twice, and he had one catch. His two targets were the fewest of his nine-year career in a game in which he didn’t incur a season-ending injury. The Rams also must establish a rushing attack, especially against a Falcons defense that gave up 151 yards rushing in a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Darrell Henderson gained 47 yards against the Bills. McVay told reporters this week that running back Cam Akers must play with more urgency. The third-year pro played just 12 snaps against the Bills and gained zero yards in three carries. Defensive end Grady Jarrett leads a Falcons front that had four sacks against the Saints. Safety Richie Grant had 10 tackles for a defense that also includes cornerback AJ Terrell.
‘I just got to do a better job.’ Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eyes better play vs. Falcons
Matthew Stafford enjoyed a career season in 2021, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in their home stadium.
But reducing turnovers — he had a league-high 17 passes intercepted — was among the veteran quarterback’s goals going into his second year under coach Sean McVay.
That did not happen in the Rams’ season-opening defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Stafford had three passes intercepted.
“Definitely two or three I wish I had back,” he said this week, “there’s no question about that.”
Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
The Rams were part of history in Week 1, but not the kind they wanted. The Rams joined forces with the Bengals to be the first Super Bowl teams to both sit 0-1 since 1999. It was an ugly “Thursday Night Football” affair with a 31-10 loss to the Bills that featured three Matthew Stafford interceptions.
Stafford and the Rams are in a good bounce back spot in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s a closer look at the matchup and where the smart money is on the game:
Atlanta Falcons at Rams (-10.5, 46.5)
By the time this game kicks off, it will have been a long week-and-a-half for the Rams. They looked uncompetitive against the Bills, who are the Super Bowl favorite but also turned the ball over four times. The Rams did nothing with the gifts that they were given and failed to protect Stafford. He was sacked seven times and the Bills recorded 16 quarterback hits.