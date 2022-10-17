Allen Robinson finally becomes a big-play threat: Rams vs. Panthers takeaways

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signals to the offense during Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

It did not hurt the Rams in the end, but Matthew Stafford had another interception returned for a touchdown.

It was the third time this season an opponent converted a Stafford miscue into instant points.

Advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers returned an interception for a touchdown and the Dallas Cowboys returned a fumble for a touchdown.

On the positive side, Stafford completed passes to eight receivers.