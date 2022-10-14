Is Rams’ Cam Akers on way out? Sean McVay says back won’t practice or play Sunday

Is Cam Akers’ future with the Rams in doubt?

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that the third-year running back would not practice and will be out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

Akers was absent from practice Thursday for what was listed as personal reasons.

“We’re just working through some different stuff,” McVay said Friday, declining several times to elaborate.

Asked whether he expected Akers to be part of the team moving forward, McVay said, “We’re working through different things right now.”

With the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching, will the Rams be shopping for another running back?

“I don’t know,” McVay said. “I wouldn’t say no, ever. We’ll always explore options if we feel like there’s chances to upgrade.

“That’s probably not something that’s at the forefront.”

The Rams, who are trying to operate with an injury-ravaged offensive line, rank last in the NFL in rushing.

Akers, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is the Rams’ leading rusher with 151 yards and a touchdown in 51 carries. In last Sunday’s 22-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, he rushed for 33 yards in 13 carries.

Earlier this season, McVay told reporters he wanted to see more urgency from Akers, who was sidelined for nearly all of the 2021 season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

Akers returned for the regular-season finale and played during the postseason run to the Super Bowl title, but he struggled to duplicate some of the success he enjoyed as a rookie.

The Rams are 2-3 going into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

McVay said running backs Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will be joined by Ronnie Rivers, who will be activated for the game from the practice squad.

Before the game against the Cowboys, Akers was asked what the key was to establishing the running game.

“Probably just sticking with it, not getting away from it, being true to the run,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing.”