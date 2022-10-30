Rams vs. 49ers matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will be back on the field Sunday against the 49ers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford should benefit from the return of center Brian Allen and the addition of receiver Van Jefferson. It won’t matter if Stafford remains prone to turnovers that cost the Rams in defeats to the 49ers. Stafford is completing 71% of his passes, six for touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Jefferson, sidelined the first six games while recovering from knee surgery, should ostensibly create space for a passing attack that also features receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson and tight end Tyler Higbee. The rushing attack, or lack of same, remains an issue. The Rams still are trying to trade Cam Akers, and he will not play for the second game in a row. Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will play, but expect Sean McVay to continue using Kupp, Brandon Powell and others on jet sweeps. Alaric Jackson will start at left tackle for an offensive line that could be buoyed by Allen’s return from a knee injury but still must hold off a 49ers pass rush that has amassed 24 sacks, second most in the NFL. San Francisco end Nick Bosa has seven sacks and former Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam 3½. Lineman Arik Armstead and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are out because of injuries. Safety Talanoa Hufanga has three interceptions, one a pick-six against Stafford.